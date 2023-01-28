Castle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MMM opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.