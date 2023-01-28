Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $372.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.04 and its 200-day moving average is $359.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

