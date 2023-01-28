Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

