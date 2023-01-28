Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $264.54 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

