Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.97. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from $1.65 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

