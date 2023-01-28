CBET Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.76 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBET Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00396035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,395.70 or 0.27798704 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00588251 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.