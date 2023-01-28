CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.17

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 268535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth $108,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

