CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $100.94 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00049527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004291 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00215249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12689817 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,946,292.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.