Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.
Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Celestica by 69.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
