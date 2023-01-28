Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.16. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.