Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $3.20. Cellectis shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 22,247 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 54.50% and a negative net margin of 470.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 million. Research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cellectis by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.