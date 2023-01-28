Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,819,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Cenntro Electric Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

