Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,520,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 32,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,726,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 60.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

