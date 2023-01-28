Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT Lowered to $4.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $357.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $36,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,100.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $98,010 in the last ninety days. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

