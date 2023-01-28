Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of CVCY opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVCY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.