CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $119.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

