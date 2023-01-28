Chainbing (CBG) Price Hits $1.44 on Exchanges

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00006251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $723.85 million and approximately $2,595.57 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00397465 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.32 or 0.27899113 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00590223 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

