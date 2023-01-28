Chainbing (CBG) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $723.89 million and $2,603.16 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00006245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00399599 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.85 or 0.28048872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00586984 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

