Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Chariot Price Performance
Chariot stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chariot has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
Chariot Company Profile
