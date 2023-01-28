Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of CHMG opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 700 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

