Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $288.46

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.46 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 297.50 ($3.68). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.68), with a volume of 72,775 shares trading hands.

Chesnara Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.53. The firm has a market cap of £443.53 million and a PE ratio of 1,638.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 39.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steve Murray purchased 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,441.42 ($61,212.60). In other Chesnara news, insider Mark Hesketh acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,880 ($13,470.35). Also, insider Steve Murray bought 18,587 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,441.42 ($61,212.60).

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

