Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $73,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $8.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,654,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

