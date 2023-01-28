Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 894 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

