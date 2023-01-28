Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 502 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 369.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,884 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,962,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 264.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 769,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after acquiring an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EQR opened at $63.36 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

