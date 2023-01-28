Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.