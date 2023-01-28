Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.