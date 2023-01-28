Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,930 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,103,000 after buying an additional 2,796,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,306,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,671,000 after purchasing an additional 686,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

