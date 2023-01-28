Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

