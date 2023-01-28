Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $17.52 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

