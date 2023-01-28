Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $157.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.53. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

