Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $254.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

