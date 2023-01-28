Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 829 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

