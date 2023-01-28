Chia Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Chia has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.29 or 0.00200752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $293.26 million and $7.95 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,335,216 coins and its circulating supply is 6,335,032 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

