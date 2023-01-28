Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.14

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Chiliz has a market cap of $914.79 million and approximately $105.64 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,610,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

