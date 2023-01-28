Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.49

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.49 and last traded at $212.06, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.50.

Christian Dior Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.99.

Christian Dior Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

