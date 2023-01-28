Chromia Achieves Market Cap of $115.21 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $115.21 million and $17.55 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00398949 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.06 or 0.28003290 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00589673 BTC.
Chromia Profile
Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.