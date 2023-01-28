Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Raised by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

