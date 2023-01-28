CIBC Increases Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$960.71 million and a PE ratio of 17.02. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.17 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 156.36%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.