CIBC Raises First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$40.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNLIF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. First National Financial has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $35.81.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

