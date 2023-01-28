Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 567,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,609,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,428. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.