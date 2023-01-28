Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. Cincinnati Financial also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.24-$1.30 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 336,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 178.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 380.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.