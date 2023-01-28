Citigroup Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

