Citigroup Cuts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $70.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $83.48.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,990,000 after buying an additional 100,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,413,000 after buying an additional 283,850 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.