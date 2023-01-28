Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 279,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

