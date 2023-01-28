Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $111.78 million and $14.00 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

