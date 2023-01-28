ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 11,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.