Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires New Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 162,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

