Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.4 %

BAM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $32.50. 1,303,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,173. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

