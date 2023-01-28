Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

PFE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,798,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,812,094. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.