Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 214.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. 2,078,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

